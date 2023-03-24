Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cfra boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Insider Activity

American Electric Power Price Performance

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.87. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

