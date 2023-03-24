Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3,169.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,417 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.68.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

