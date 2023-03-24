Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 31,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $143.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day moving average is $140.79. The stock has a market cap of $339.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

