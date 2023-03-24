Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $118,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,881 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,714,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,391,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $186.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.37 and its 200-day moving average is $205.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

