2,357 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 683,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novartis Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NVS opened at $82.51 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.80. The firm has a market cap of $182.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Novartis Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
