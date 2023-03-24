APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Has $16.39 Million Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd cut its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69,461 shares during the quarter. STAAR Surgical makes up approximately 16.0% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $16,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 81.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 264.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 51,985 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $2,490,601.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,643,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,133,656.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,417.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 51,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,601.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,643,992 shares in the company, valued at $414,133,656.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAA. Benchmark lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $63.48 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average is $66.68. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 1.23.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

