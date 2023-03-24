Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 167,947 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,202,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 9.5% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $421,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $195.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

