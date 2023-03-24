Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 106,600 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,600 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $22,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

