Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 359,004 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.43% of Core Laboratories worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.12 million, a P/E ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

