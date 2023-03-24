Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MRO. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.38.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

