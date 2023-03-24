Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 26,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of America Trading Down 2.4 %

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

NYSE BAC opened at $26.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

