2,690 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 2.2 %

GE opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average of $79.21. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.