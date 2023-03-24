Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $663,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.72 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

