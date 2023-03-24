Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 172.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.3% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $103.41 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

