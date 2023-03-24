Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Moody’s by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,662,000 after acquiring an additional 45,601 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $290.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $346.22.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

