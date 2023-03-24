AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 844 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 83,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:MO opened at $43.46 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.23.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.