Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,073 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 105,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 37,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.1 %

XOM stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

