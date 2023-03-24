Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $104,000 Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

