Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $104,000 Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50.
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
