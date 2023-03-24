Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.42 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

