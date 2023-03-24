Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $154.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.66 and a 200-day moving average of $169.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

