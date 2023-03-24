Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $209,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 126.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 111.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $783,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $201.14 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.05 and a 200-day moving average of $202.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,307 shares of company stock valued at $669,107 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.