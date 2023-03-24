Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $523.59 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $574.79. The company has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $495.81 and its 200 day moving average is $445.26.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

