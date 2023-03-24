Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,020 Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1,602.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2,187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $599.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $21.84.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

