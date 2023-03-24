iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,503 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,860,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $86.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.