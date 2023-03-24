Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after buying an additional 263,247 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $124.35 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.01.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

