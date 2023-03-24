Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $493,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.44 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.00.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

