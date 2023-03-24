McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC opened at $71.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $105.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

