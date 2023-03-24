Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $581,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

