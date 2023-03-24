Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,541 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 327.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,311 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 344.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,136,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.21 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

