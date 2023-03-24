Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 291,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,143,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,110,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $13,878,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 805.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,712,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $89.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.02. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $122.61.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.