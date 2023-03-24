Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,094,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $62.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

