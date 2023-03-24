Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $396,772.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,115.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,750 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

