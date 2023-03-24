Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Position Boosted by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 541.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,816 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1,102.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

