Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $1.06 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.26.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $446.30 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.