Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $671,000 Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 302.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,166.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 235.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

SMFG opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.