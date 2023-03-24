Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 27,341 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,341 shares during the quarter. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust comprises about 0.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GGN. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 977,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 90,732 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 34.6% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 699,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 179,795 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 549,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 468,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 53,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 398,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,892 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

GGN stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

