Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 477.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,233,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460,754 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,152,000 after buying an additional 4,560,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1,244.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 516,217 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.28 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

