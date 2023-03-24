Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Raised by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $487.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $493.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.