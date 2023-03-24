Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $775,000 Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,900 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the quarter. Transocean comprises approximately 0.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Transocean were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RIG. Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Transocean by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth $25,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $5.91 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.66.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

