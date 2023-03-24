Insider Selling: Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CRO Sells 10,440 Shares of Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CRO Brian Donato sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $26,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 492,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Brian Donato sold 14,088 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $39,305.52.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Brian Donato sold 8,183 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $36,905.33.

RENT opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rent the Runway by 541.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

