SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.33–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.00 million-$98.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.17 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.35–$0.26 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

SecureWorks stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $693.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.98. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $14.02.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $136,667.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 632,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,639.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 36,305 shares of company stock worth $287,396. Company insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 152,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 282.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 35.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 64,128 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 45,420 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 40,908 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

