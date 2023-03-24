SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.35–$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $431.95 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -$0.33–$0.31 EPS.

SecureWorks Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $8.19 on Friday. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $693.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $136,667.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 632,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,639.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 36,305 shares of company stock valued at $287,396. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.