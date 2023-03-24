Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Announces Earnings Results

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $45.91 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,952,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Commercial Metals by 7,166.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Commercial Metals by 311.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

