Barclays Raises KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $51.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

KB Home Stock Up 7.5 %

NYSE KBH opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 11.83%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 4.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

