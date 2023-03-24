Investment Partners LTD. Sells 3,428 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $271.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $671.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.27, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $265.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.82.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.