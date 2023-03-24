Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 143 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $158.65 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.33 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.