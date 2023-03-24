Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.36. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s payout ratio is 67.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

