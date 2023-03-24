Investment Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $62.53 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

