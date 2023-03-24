Investment Partners LTD. Makes New $219,000 Investment in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Toro by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 27.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 4.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $338,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $338,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,633 shares of company stock valued at $9,942,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $108.41 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.28 and a 200 day moving average of $105.89.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Toro’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

