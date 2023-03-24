Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth $104,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,854 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 107.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,872 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PPL by 1,052.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth $57,798,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

